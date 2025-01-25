All Hurricanes

Women's Basketball Collapses in the Fourth for Seventh Straight Loss; First Alert: January 25, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Hailey Cavinder trying to finish during a fast break against Clemson
Hailey Cavinder trying to finish during a fast break against Clemson / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
In this story:

The University of Miami women’s basketball team surrendered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter Thursday evening, as they narrowly fell on the road to Clemson (11-9, 4-5) by a final score of 64-61.

The loss for the Hurricanes (11-8, 1-7) marks their seventh consecutive defeat. 

Miami was led by Haley Cavinder who put together another outstanding performance, particularly in the first half. She finished the contest with a team-high 18 points, while also dishing out five assists and pulling down five rebounds. Haley Cavinder was exceptional in the first half, as she scored 16 of her 18 points across the first 20 minutes of action. 

Freshman Ahnay Adams was tremendous off the bench for the Canes. Adams scored 10 points and recorded a career-high five steals, and the freshman completed the contest with a team-high plus/minus of +10 in 25 minutes of action. 

Lemyah Hylton also had an impressive performance off the bench for Miami. Hylton scored a season-high nine points on a perfect 3-3 shooting from the field and 2-2 at the free throw line. 

Hanna Cavinder had a strong all-around outing, as she contributed six points, four rebounds, and a game-high six assists. Cameron Williams chipped in eight points and five rebounds in the contest.

The Hurricanes controlled the game before a 15-2 run in the fourth that gave the Tigers their first lead of the game. It went back and forth for some time before Clemson made the go-ahead bucket while Cavinder missed the game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Miami will return to the court on Sunday when they are slated to host SMU at the Watsco Center with tip-off scheduled for Noon.

Aug 4, 2013; Canton, OH, USA; Jim Otto at the 2013 Hall of Fame Game at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn I
We'll Leave You With This.....

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

