Women's Basketball Collapses in the Fourth for Seventh Straight Loss; First Alert: January 25, 2025
The University of Miami women’s basketball team surrendered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter Thursday evening, as they narrowly fell on the road to Clemson (11-9, 4-5) by a final score of 64-61.
The loss for the Hurricanes (11-8, 1-7) marks their seventh consecutive defeat.
Miami was led by Haley Cavinder who put together another outstanding performance, particularly in the first half. She finished the contest with a team-high 18 points, while also dishing out five assists and pulling down five rebounds. Haley Cavinder was exceptional in the first half, as she scored 16 of her 18 points across the first 20 minutes of action.
Freshman Ahnay Adams was tremendous off the bench for the Canes. Adams scored 10 points and recorded a career-high five steals, and the freshman completed the contest with a team-high plus/minus of +10 in 25 minutes of action.
Lemyah Hylton also had an impressive performance off the bench for Miami. Hylton scored a season-high nine points on a perfect 3-3 shooting from the field and 2-2 at the free throw line.
Hanna Cavinder had a strong all-around outing, as she contributed six points, four rebounds, and a game-high six assists. Cameron Williams chipped in eight points and five rebounds in the contest.
The Hurricanes controlled the game before a 15-2 run in the fourth that gave the Tigers their first lead of the game. It went back and forth for some time before Clemson made the go-ahead bucket while Cavinder missed the game-tying shot at the buzzer.
Miami will return to the court on Sunday when they are slated to host SMU at the Watsco Center with tip-off scheduled for Noon.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball - Miami at Cal
How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball at Cal
Men's Tennis - Miami at Columbia
Women's Tennis - Miami at LSU
Hurricanes Results:
No games scheduled
Quote of the Day:
"They call me Pops, because of my age, and Buckethead, because I wear probably the largest helmet in football."- Jim Otto