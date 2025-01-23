All Hurricanes

How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball at Cal

The Hurricanes look to close out their road trip with a victory against the Golden Bears.

Justice Sandle

Jan 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) attempts a basket against Stanford Cardinal guard Oziyah Sellers (4) and forward Maxime Raynaud (42) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) attempts a basket against Stanford Cardinal guard Oziyah Sellers (4) and forward Maxime Raynaud (42) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The West Coast road trip concludes for the Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) as they take on the California Golden Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC) before returning to Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes are just looking for any life, and the Golden Bears might be the team they can try and get a win off of if they play their cards right. On any given night the Hurricanes could win and against Ca =l they have the chance to put a smile on the team's face to close this trip out.

Cal is playing decent basketball but still hovers above .500 but below .500 in the ACC. The Hurricanes have not won a single game in almost two months so it is starting to become clear who is giving 100 percent on the team and who is not.

Miami is trying everything in its arsenal on both sides of the ball and nothing has clicked. This could be the perfect opportunity for something to click.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at Cal (10-9, 3-5 ACC) at 8:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Haas Pavilion

TV: ESPNU

Series: This is the first matchup between the two programs in basketball.

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes are stuck in rock bottom. More blowout wins for the opposing team while the Canes still look to find a solution on offense and defense.

Last Time, Out Golden Bears: Cal is riding a two-game win streak after defeating Florida State at home. Five players were in double figures led by guard Jeremiah Wilkinson who scored 18 in the victory.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

West Coast Woes as Miami Men's Basketball Continues to Extend its Losing Streak

Matthew Cleveland's Advice is to 'Just Smile'

REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball