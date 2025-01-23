How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball at Cal
The West Coast road trip concludes for the Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) as they take on the California Golden Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC) before returning to Coral Gables.
The Hurricanes are just looking for any life, and the Golden Bears might be the team they can try and get a win off of if they play their cards right. On any given night the Hurricanes could win and against Ca =l they have the chance to put a smile on the team's face to close this trip out.
Cal is playing decent basketball but still hovers above .500 but below .500 in the ACC. The Hurricanes have not won a single game in almost two months so it is starting to become clear who is giving 100 percent on the team and who is not.
Miami is trying everything in its arsenal on both sides of the ball and nothing has clicked. This could be the perfect opportunity for something to click.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at Cal (10-9, 3-5 ACC) at 8:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: Haas Pavilion
TV: ESPNU
Series: This is the first matchup between the two programs in basketball.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes are stuck in rock bottom. More blowout wins for the opposing team while the Canes still look to find a solution on offense and defense.
Last Time, Out Golden Bears: Cal is riding a two-game win streak after defeating Florida State at home. Five players were in double figures led by guard Jeremiah Wilkinson who scored 18 in the victory.