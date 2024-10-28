Miami Women's Basketball Dominates in Exhibition Contest; First Alert: October 28, 2024

All Hurricanes

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Haley Cavinder during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The University of Miami women’s basketball team defeated the Palm Beach Atlantic Sailfish, 89-30, in an exhibition contest Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

Graduate student Haley Cavinder recorded a double-double with 13 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, while four other Hurricanes scored in double-figures on the afternoon  – graduate student Natalija Marshall (13), freshman Leah Harmon (13), graduate student Hanna Cavinder (12) and graduate student Cameron Williams (10).

As a team, Miami put on a defensive clinic, picking off 22 steals while holding Palm Beach Atlantic to a 25.0 percent shooting effort. Altogether, the Lady Canes outscored Palm Beach Atlantic, 45-11 in the first half, and outrebounded the Sailfish, 24-11.

Hurricanes Schedule:

Golf: Hurricane Invitational

Hurricanes Results:

Women's Basketball: Miami 89, Palm Beach Atlantic 30

Volleyball: No. 25 UNC 3, Miami 2

Soccer: Boston College 3, Miami 0

