Miami Women's Basketball Drops Road Matchup to Virginia: First Alert

The Miami Hurricanes women's hoops squad made the trip to Charlottesville, Virginia, on Thursday night, and returned to Coral Gables with another loss on the season via a final score of 56-67. After the loss, the Hurricanes dropped to 12-11 overall and just 4-8 in ACC play.

The loss also serves as the latest development in a three-game skid in which the Hurricanes have dropped games to Duke and Syracuse before falling to the Cavaliers.

Ra Shaya Kyle and Gal Raviv led the way for the Hurricanes in the scoring column as each poured in 13 points apiece. Vittoria Blasigh followed closely behind with 12 points, and Amarachi Kimpson added 10 points to round out the only players that scored in double figures.

The Cavaliers' Kymora Johnson proved to be the difference maker as she poured in 18 points on 5-13 shooting from the field. Four of those makes, however, were from beyond the arc, and her five assists to boot allowed the Cavaliers some breathing room in the closing minutes.

Another glaring column on the stat sheet, though, was a 12-point third quarter from the Hurricanes that saw the Cavaliers pull away in the low-scoring affair.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a road matchup with Florida State. The Seminoles sit at 7-16 on the season and 2-9 in the ACC, making Sunday's matchup more than winnable for the Hurricanes.

Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. in Tallahassee.

