Miami Women's Basketball Earns Bid Into the ACC Tournament: First Alert

After missing the tournament last season, the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team is headed to Atlanta for the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament.

The ACC Tournament is filled with teams that are not the bottom three in the league, and this season, the Hurricanes make the cut as a team that is in the tournament.

In the second head coach, Tricia Cullop, the Canes have improved and now have a chance to try and make an NCAA tournament bid with a deep run in the postseason.

First Alert: Friday, February 20, 2026

Double Header Action:

Game one: The 23rd-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team (7-0) took down the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, 14-4. Miami scored at least one run in five consecutive innings that showcased a consistent display of dominance against the Leopards.

Game two: The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Lafayette Leopards, 14-3, in seven innings Saturday night at Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park. The Hurricanes clinched the four game series, with freshman Dylan Dubovik leading the way, going 3-for4 with two home runs and six RBI on the night.

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

I knew he'd be tough, but this was ridiculous."

Miami Hurricanes Saturday Results

Men's Basketball: No. 14 Virginia 86, Miami 83

Baseball: Game One, Miami 14, Lafayette 4

Game Two, Miami 14, Lafayette 3

Swimming:

On the final day of competition, veteran Kate Sommerstad opened up individual action by finishing the 1,650-yard freestyle in a time of 17:02.78.

Sarah Sensenbrenner (1:57.68), Leah Treglia (1:57.74) and Phoebe Mayo (1:58.19) all finished within one second of each other in the 200-yard backstroke, while Savannah Barr was Miami’s top finisher in the 100-yard freestyle (49.79).

Freshman Sophie Lenze touched the wall in the 200-yard breaststroke prelims in a time of 2:16.45.

The Hurricanes’ top entry in the 400-yard medley relay – comprised of Barr, Ashlyn Massey, Isabelle Videment and Sensenbrenner – capped the meet with a time of 3:17.43.

Tennis: The University of Miami men’s tennis team (7-2) earned their fourth sweep of the season with a 4-0 win over the FGCU Eagles (1-8) on Saturday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Miami Hurricanes Sunday Schedule

Baseball: Miami vs. Lafayette | Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field | 1 p.m.

We'll Leave You With This

Pink with a purpose 💗



Our threads vs. Cal tomorrow for Pink and Beyond Cancer Awareness presented by @SylvesterCancer #GoCanes x @adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/pUwMWe12zh — Hurricanes Women’s Basketball (@CanesWBB) February 21, 2026

