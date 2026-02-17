Where Is Miami Projected in March Madness Bracketology? First Alert

The Miami Hurricanes basketball program tries to extend its winning streak to four on Tuesday as they welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to the Watsco Center. The Canes are 9-3 in ACC play and have won five of their last six games, including a nine-point victory over No. 11 North Carolina.

The Hurricanes are trending in the right direction at the right time of the year as there are just 27 days until selection Sunday. Miami only has two ranked opponents and three Quad 1 games left to play in the regular season, leaving them just a few opportunities to make an impression on the selection committee. Let's take a look at where several prominent college basketball analysts project Miami in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Jerry Palm - CBS Sports: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Texas in the Midwest Bracket

Joe Lunardi - ESPN: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Utah State in the South Bracket

James Fletcher - On3: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Indiana in the South Bracket

Brad Wachtel - HoopsHq: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Iowa in the West Bracket

Miami outfielder Derek Williams was honored by the ACC as its ACC Player of the Week after a strong opening weekend. Williams was 8-for-11 in three games against Lehigh, good for a .727 average, with four doubles, two home runs, sex RBI, and eight runs scored for the Hurricanes. He was the catalyst for a record setting Miami offense. The 57 weekend runs are the most in a season opening series in program history.

The University of Miami saw three divers win three medals at the McAuley Aquatic Center in the ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. Maro O'Meara took the gold in the 1-meter springboard competition, while Chiara Pellacani won the silver. Freshman Matteo Santoro took home second place in the 3-meter springboard after taking home the 1-meter bronze medal over the weekend.

” We've got to be focused. We can't let a QB switch depress us. We can't let it get us down. Whoever's back there, we've got to roll with it.” Clinton Portis

Baseball : vs. UCF, 6 p.m., Coral Gables, Fla., ACC Network X

: vs. UCF, 6 p.m., Coral Gables, Fla., ACC Network X Basketball: vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., Coral Gables, Fla. ACC Network

Remember when Charlie Moore stunned the Hokies? 🙌🚨 pic.twitter.com/XQY4wFTt7I — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) February 16, 2026