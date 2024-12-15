No. 25 Canes Sweep Home Tri-Meet with Cincinnati, FAU; First Alert: December 15, 2024
Miami’s women’s swimming and diving team swept a tri-meet against Cincinnati and FAU Saturday at Whitten Pool.
The 25th-ranked Canes defeated the Bearcats 158.5-52.5 and outscored the Owls 172-38 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Cincinnati defeated FAU 176.5-34.5.
Giulia Carvalho turned in another dominant performance, winning the 150-yard breaststroke (1:43.22) and 100-yard individual medley (56.64).
Leah Treglia (26.26) and Tayla Jonker (26.30) placed first and second, respectively, in the 50-yard backstroke, while freshman Simone Moll won the 50-yard breaststroke in a time of 28.49. Ashlyn Massey took first in the 50-yard butterfly in a time of 25.14.
The Canes dominated the seven relay events, placing first in the 4×100 butterfly, the 4×100 freestyle, the 4×100 backstroke, the 4×100 breaststroke, the 8×50 medley, the 8×50 free, and the 1000 crescendo freestyle relay. No diving points were scored in the two Miami matchups with the Canes’ divers participating in USA Diving Winter Nationals.
The Canes have five swimmers participating in Sunday’s CSCAA Open Water Nationals at Key Biscayne before returning to Whitten Pool on Tuesday, January 7, to host Iowa.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Presbyterian (6-5) at Miami (3-7)
How To Watch: Presbyterian at Miami
Hurricanes Results:
