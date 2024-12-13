How To Watch: Presbyterian at Miami
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has been looking forward to this upcoming stretch of games as its next game is against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.
The Hurricanes are on a seven-game skid and the team has seemed disoriented with most of the work that they have been putting on the hardwood.
Rotations are inconsistent, players are playing consistently, and head coach Jim Larranaga has questionable judgment on who needs to be out on the floor.
Each game typically starts the same with the Hurricanes struggling on the offensive side at the beginning of the game chucking threes and never attacking the point and once they start to be down they can't find a way to get back in.
It is also a testament to how well the young players are playing, yet still not getting the opportunities on the floor that most would want them to see.
This is a great chance to try out new lineups and new matchups against a team that is struggling themselves.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Presbyterian (6-5) at Miami (3-7)
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ESPN+/ACC Network Extra at 1:00 p.m. ET
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes suffered its seventh loss in a row after getting defeated by No. 1 Tennessee in the Jimmy V. Classic 75-62.
Last Time, Out Presbyterian: The Blue Hose defeated Columbia 97-57 with five players in double digits with Kobe Stewart leading the team in scoring with 21 points.
