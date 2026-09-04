No. 7 Miami At Stanford Final Availability Report List Key Hurricane Out for Season Opener

Many expected Miami's star running back Jordan Lyle to miss a few games this season after the report of his arrest on charges of reckless driving and fleeing police.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has been ready for this for some time, and now, heading into the season opener, Lyle has been listed on the injury report and will be out for the first game of the year.

It could be a self-imposed team suspension for the action, or a new injury that just popped up after a fairly healthy camp, according to Cristobal.

"I think fairly well," Cristobal said about the team's health. "For us, I feel like for all is extremely physical and challenging, or whatnot. But responsible, right? I don't think it's walking the line. I think it's a very clear line. You have to get both done, both accomplished. Feel in a good spot."

Moreover, the status of Lyle was still the same during Cristobal's weekly press conference.

"Same status, letting everything run their process," Cristobal said.

Heading into this game, the Hurricanes have four players out: one who was expected and three who were expected to play massive roles this season.

Now without one of their key back, the Hurricanes will go deep into the depth chart and expect a lot Mark Fletcher Jr., CharMar Brown, and Girard Pringle Jr.

Explaining the ACC's Availability Reports

Available: "Fully available to play in the game."

Probable: "Likely to play; greater than 50% chance."

Questionable: "Uncertain to play; less than 50% chance."

Out: "Will not play in the game."

Miami's Availability Report

OUT: Defensive back Ja'Boree Antoine and Dylan Day , tight end Luka Gilbert, and running back Jordan Lyle.

Stanford's Availability Report

OUT: Linebacker Dylan Stephenson; wide receivers Carter Shaw and Daylen Sharper; defensive backs Jason Hil Jr, Breylan Thompson, Jack Duckworth, Zaiden McDonald and Aaron Morris; offensive linemen Aidan Kilstrom, Nathan Mejia and Nick Fattig; defensive linemen Jacobi Murray and Brendan Delaney; tight end Reiman Zebert; and kicker London Bironas

DOUBTFUL: Linebacker Gabe Kaminski

QUESTIONABLE: Wide receivers Caden High and Nico Brown, linebacker Ernest Cooper, and offensive linemen Simione Pale and Niki Prongos

PROBABLE: Safety Jay Green, cornerbacks Chris Garland and Jaivon Randall, and wide receiver Jacob Butler

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