2024 Cross Country Schedule Has Been Released; First Alert: August 9, 2024
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Amy Deen announced the 2024 slate for the University of Miami cross country team.
Starting on August 30, the Hurricanes will kick off their season in Boca Raton, Fla., for the FAU Invitational. Following that, the team will appear in Tallahassee, Fla., for the FSU Invitational on September 27.
Heading into October, Miami will travel north to Bethlehem, Pa., to compete in the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh University, on October 5. Two weeks later, Miami distance runners will run at the Pre-Nationals meet, hosted by the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.
The first cross-country event of the 2024 postseason, the ACC Cross Country Championships, is slated for November 1 in Raleigh, NC. Qualifiers will then move on to the NCAA South Regional Championships, held in Tallahassee, Fla., on November 15.
On November 23, runners who have qualified will appear in Madison, Wis. for NCAA Cross Country Championships.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled