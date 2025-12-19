Ranking Most Impactful Texas A&M Players Miami Hurricanes Fans Should Focus On

The buildup to Miami's first College Football Playoffs appearance has been fun.

Finishing the season strong and watching the Hurricanes logo appear during the selection show has been a fun time for the city of Miami. However, the game needs to be played and Miami hasn't won anything yet.

The memories of their dramatic losses have lingered across national media and this Texas A&M Aggies team was undefeated up until a loss to the Texas Longhorns at the end of the season. Quarterback Carson Beck and the rest of this No. 10 Miami Hurricanes team will need physically prepared, but mentally and schematically as well. The Aggies are loaded with talent just like the Hurricanes and there will be specific key players on their team to important to ignore.

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1. QB, Marcel Reed

The quarterback touches the ball every single play. The points increase as the quarterback elevates. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has proven he's a threat that needs to be contained early in the game. His playstyle warrants an aggressive mindset from a defensive front due to his speed, scrambling ability, and quick throwing motion.

"After taking over as Texas A&M starter during the 2024 season, Reed took a big step forward in his third year with nearly 3,400 total yards and a top-five QBR in the SEC (77.8)...When he gets hot, few dual-threat quarterbacks are more fun to watch." ESPN's Max Olson

Miami is equipped to handle what Reed can dull out. It will be exhausting because Reed is a dynamic quarterback, but Miami has the talent to keep up with Reed's play style. Former Alabama head coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban spoke on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday afternoon to give credit to Miami's coaching staff for the success of the defensive line.

"I think Jason Taylor has done a fantastic job of coaching these guys up front" ESPN's Nick Saban

2. DL, Cashius Howell

Texas A&M has a group of ruthless defensive linemen to compare with pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The Aggies defensive line unit is led by senior pass rusher Cashius Howell. Head coach Mario Cristobal spoke recently about the kind of threat Howell and their defensive line unit poses.

"A very physical, explosive, extremely highly technical defensive front. Like they win their one on ones. Sometimes their best third down stuff is just rushing the four guys because they're so explosive, they're so quick, they're so powerful, they get their hands on people, and they get rid of blockers" Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Texas A&M doesn't feel they have to rush more than four defensive lineman on the most important down in most situations. Howell has certainly caught the attention of Miami's coaching staff. While speaking to the media before the game this Saturday, Cristobal spoke specifically about Howell . He even declared Howell a future impact player for the NFL.

"Yeah, he's the total package...He can go speed of power, outside, in, out, again, club, rip, swim. I mean, he's got it all. He's got every move, and then he's a relentless competitor, and he has impacted games in a massive manner throughout the entire season. So a guy's that's gonna be playing a long, long time on Sundays." Head Coach Mario Cristobal

3. WR, KC Concepcion

KC Concepcion is a 5-foot-11 junior wide receiver who can beat a defense in any way he'd like. The all-purpose athlete transferred to Texas A&M from NC State before the start of this season and he's been the most dynamic weapon Reed has had the pleasure of playing with.

Concepcion won the Paul Hornung award this season. the Hornung award is given to college football's most versatile player. The receiver can return kicks, blaze past a defense on jet sweeps, and can take the top off defensive backs on deep routes. Concepcion is a receiver coaches likely find very difficult to scheme for because sometimes the right defense still can't be the best athlete on the field.

Concepcion caught 57 passes, 886 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. The North Carolina native had 12 total touchdowns, including one rushing touchdown and two return touchdowns. This will be returning defensive back and Jim Thorpe award semifinalist Keionte Scott's biggest threat on the perimeter.