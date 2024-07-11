50 Plus One Days Before Kickoff: First Alert; July 11, 2024
CORAL GABLES - The college football season is quickly approaching and for the Miami Hurricanes, it can't come quick enough.
The excitement and optimism within the South Beach waters have started to rise and flow into Coral Gables. The release of EA Sports College Football 25 also adds to that. Three Hurricanes have been placed in the top 100 players in the game. Damien Martinez (91 overall ), Rueben Bain Jr. (90 overall), and Xavier Restrepo (90 overall) were all ranked in the prestigious group, and that brings an extra boost of confidence as well with what can be done with this loaded roster.
The Hurricanes are pushing for one of the 12 playoff spots and some analysts already have the team to be a lock for the ACC Championship game and the new 12-seeded playoff system. That might be a bit too optimistic for what the season might hold but the days are starting to wither away before August 31 when they take on the Florida Gators.
