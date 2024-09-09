A Quick Look at Pro Hurricanes During NFL Week One; First Alert: September 9, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The Miami Hurricanes had a big weekend for football as some former Canes lit up the NFL world during week one. Here is a look at some of the top stats and plays from canes over the weekend.
More Canes will be highlighted over the next few weeks as the NFL season is finally underway.
Today's Schedule
Women's Golf: Cougar Classic September 9-10 | Live Stats
