A Quick Look at Pro Hurricanes During NFL Week One; First Alert: September 9, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back DeeJay Dallas (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes had a big weekend for football as some former Canes lit up the NFL world during week one. Here is a look at some of the top stats and plays from canes over the weekend.

More Canes will be highlighted over the next few weeks as the NFL season is finally underway.

Today's Schedule

Women's Golf: Cougar Classic September 9-10 | Live Stats

Justice Sandle

