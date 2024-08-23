Alexa Noel Earns UM Sports HOF Student-Athlete of the Year; First Alert: August 23, 2024
Alexa Noel the 2024 NCAA women’s singles champion, won the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Student-Athlete of the Year Award, which is presented to the top all-around Hurricanes student-athlete of the year.
Noel defeated Georgia’s Anastasiia Lopata in the final to become the third Miami player to win the NCAA singles title. She also earned a wild-card berth into this year’s US Open. Noel continued to rack in honors with the ITA All-America honors for the third time and was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Russell Robinson (men’s track and field) and Julia Edwards (soccer) have also been named the inaugural winners of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Awards for the 2023-24 school year.
Today's Schedule
Volleyball (Exhibition) - Miami Dade College at Miami: 7:00 p.m. ET
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled
Did you notice?
- Julia Edwards was awarded the inaugural Frank Gore Comeback Award by the UM Sports HOF. Named after legendary running back Frank Gore, the award is presented to a student-athlete who overcame hardship to return to the playing field.
- Russell Robinson earned the UM Sports HOF Ron Fraser Award. Named after Miami’s legendary head baseball coach – the award is presented to a UM student-athlete who brings honor to the athletic department and best exemplifies what it means to be a Cane.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
8 days