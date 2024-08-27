Alexa Noel's Professional Debut In Her First US Open; First Alert: August 27, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The 2024 NCAA women's singles tennis champion will make her professional debut at the US Open today as she kick-starts a promising career.
The proud Hurricane has a lot to expect when she competes in her debut match but she has never been the nervous type when she is serving wins or developing a string or hits together.
Her opening match will not be an easy contest as she faces Sara Sorribes, who runs No. 27 in the world as of July 2024. Noel will have a difficult road to face if she plans on winning her first major, however, there is always a chance at greatness when a Hurricane is in waiting.
Today's Schedule
Tennis/US Open: Alexa Noel vs Sara Sorribes at 2:00 p.m. ET Court 4
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
4 days
