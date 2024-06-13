Alexa Noel Selected For The 2024 USTA Collegiate Summer Team; First Alert: June 13, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.
For the 2024 D1 NCAA individual singles national champion, many opportunities have come her way and another one has been added.
Alexa Noel has been selected for the 2024 United States Tennis Association Collegiate Summer Team after a fantastic 2024 campaign.
In her last match, she reach the round of 16 in the ITF USA 21A but was defeated by Maria Mateas 2-0 but did show signs of staying competitive throughout the match. Noel could return for her final season with the Hurricanes but time will tell what she has planned for her career.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
78 Days
