Anticipation rising for Cane’s in-state opener; First Alert: August 29th, 2024

It’s rare to find openers as hostile and heated as what Miami is in for this coming Saturday afternoon. The Canes visit Gainesville for the first time since 2008 to take on the Florida Gators in what is bound to be a season altering game for both squads.
Much has been made of the gauntlet of a schedule that the Gators are gearing up to face this season, so a loss in this game could doom them even in before September starts. However, for Mario Cristobal, his seat could rise exponentially in temperature if what looks like his best team ever on paper gets off to a rocky start.
For Coach Cristobal, this starts with discipline and “follow a process,” as he put it on Monday. These were major issues for the 2023 Hurricanes, and Cristobal addressed it this offseason hiring an unnamed “time-management coach” this offseason.
Whoever that coach may be, they will no question be tested immediately in what should be a incredibly intense Saturday afternoon for the Canes.
WHERE TO WATCH: Saturday August 31st; 3:30 EST; ABC
