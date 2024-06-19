Ariana Rodriguez Prepares For The 2024 Paris Olympics; First Alert: June 19, 2024
Incoming Freshman Ariana Rodriguez is one of the many talented players entering the volleyball program for the Hurricanes but first, she has the 2024 Paris Olympics on her mind.
At 18, she is on the Dominican Republic National Team as the setter and has had a special pre-Olympic run. The Dominican Republic lost in their most recent matchup against Poland in the third round of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.
For fans of the Hurricanes, the summer Olympics will be interesting to watch as one of their own will be going for gold. When she returns to the University of Miami, the expectation for her is to help improve the program. the team went 18-12 and finished 7th in the ACC but when a talent like her came into the program, the team could see more success during the new season.
