Cam Ward Overtaken by Jalen Milroe in Latest Heisman Odds; First Alert: August 1, 2024
Miami quarterback Cam Ward has fallen to second place in the odds-on race for the Heisman trophy, according to several outlets.
After tossing a pair of picks in a game against Virginia Tech that went down to the wire, Ward is now +500 to take home the highest award in college football behind Jalen Milroe (+250). Milroe shined in the Alabama Crimson Tide's win over the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend in the primetime slot.
Miami took home the win via a final score of 38-34 to remain undefeated on the season, but fell a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll to eighth place. Penn State took over the seventh spot after defeated Top 25 ranked Illinois at home.
Ward and the rest of the Hurricanes will have ample opportunity to grab their own piece of the national spotlight this weekend, though, as the College Gameday crew makes its way to Berkeley, California, for the ACC matchup between the Hurricanes and Cal.
Hurricanes Results:
- No athletic events took place on Monday, September 30.
Did you notice?
- Former Miami Hurricane Yasmani Grandal went yard late last week for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a win against the New York Yankees.
- Miami awarded defensive end Malik Bryant this week's title of defensive player of the game. Bryant recorded a pair of quarterback hurries in the game and came up big on a blocked field goal.