Cam Ward selected as ACC Quarterback of the Week; First Alert, September 24, 2024
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was selected as the ACC's quarterback of the week yesterday for his play in the team's win over USF.
Ward totalled 404 yards and three passing touchdowns on the day on 24/34 completions and surpassed the 15,000 passing yard mark on his career, making him one of only 13 other quarterbacks to complete such a feat at the collegiate level.
Ward's start to the season has been nothing short of heroic, as the West Columbia, Texas, native has guided the Miami offense to the hottest start in program history with 209 total points scored in its first four contests.
This week, the Hurricanes turn their eyes towards a home matchup with Virginia Tech and the start of the ACC slate. Miami is a heavy favorite in the game, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Did you miss?
Miami Hurricanes Women's Golf
The Hurricanes wrapped up play in the Mary Fossum Invitational with sophomore Barbora Bujáková and junior Olivia Grønborg both finishing their days inside the top 10 individual rankings. The team wound up finishing fifth overall behind Ole Miss, Michigan State, Minnesota and Florida, respectively.
We'll Leave You With This...
A large contingency of Miami fans made their way to USF to watch the Hurricanes hang 50 points on the Bulls. With the U coming in to this week's matchup against Virginia Tech as a heavy favorite and a top 10 ranking, Hard Rock Stadium looks to host one of the best environments for the Hurricanes in recent years.