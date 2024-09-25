Chris Dominguez Rejoins Miami as Assistant Coach; First Alert: September 25, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
University of Miami head coach J.D Arteaga announced Monday that Chris Dominguez will be joining the staff as an assistant coach.
Dominguez returns to The U after spending the past three years at Bellarmine, including the last two seasons as head coach. The Miami native previously worked as an assistant for the Hurricanes during the 2021 campaign.
Following a standout career at Louisville, Dominguez played 11 years of professional baseball (2009-19), including stints at the big-league level with the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.
Did you miss?
Cam Ward was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after his dominant performance in the Miami Hurricanes’ win over the South Florida Bulls.
We'll Leave You With This...
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube
Published