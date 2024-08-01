Day Two Of Fall Camp For The Miami Hurricanes Football Team; First Alert: August 1, 2024
After a successful start to fall camp, the Miami Hurricanes will continue to push forward as they start to ramp up for the opening game less than 30 days away. Many takes have already been said about this version of the Hurricanes team, but that will not stop the people from inside the building from working as hard as they can.
Many of the top players got a chance to talk to the media and they got to talk about some of the fine-tuning that needed to be done as camp is underway.
There is a lot to go off of with how huge Tyler Barron is compared to how other people see Cameron Ward as a leader to many in the city of Coral Gables. This will continue to progress like head coach Mario Cristobal said as the season is quickly approaching.
Today's Schedule
Canes' In The Olympics
- Women's Volleyball: Dominican Republic vs. Turkey 2:00 A.M. Peacock
Hurricane's Results
Canes' In The Olympics
- Men's Basketball: Serbia defeated Puerto Rico 107-66
Did you notice....
- George Franks joins Track and Field from Stony Brook and holds times of 20.91 in the 200m and 45.88 in the 400m.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
30 Days.