Alysa Liu Gifts Jimmy Fallon Wig of Her Iconic Halo Ring Hairstyle

Alysa Liu’s been booked and busy since returning to the United States after the Milan Cortina Olympics, where she won two gold medals.

She appeared on the Today Show on Monday, meeting Daniel Radcliffe, a.k.a. Harry Potter himself. She’s been to the Rockefeller Center. And now, she made a cameo on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old figure skating phenom appeared during Fallon’s opening monologue after The Roots’ Black Thought noted how the host needed a gold necklace to complement his gold bracelet. That’s when Liu stepped in sporting her two gold Olympic medals. However, she didn’t offer Fallon one of her medals. Instead, she brought Fallon a wig replicating her iconic halo ring hairstyle.

Tuesday marked Liu’s third appearance on The Tonight Show. She first appeared on the late-night show in 2019 when she was just 13 years old after she became the youngest U.S. Champion in women’s figure skating. Then, she returned in December ahead of the Winter Olympics. This time, she was able to bring her gold medals.

What an awesome evolution to witness.

