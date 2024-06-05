First Alert: June 5, 2024: NCAA Outdoor Championships Begin
One thing that will always be a constant the dominance of the track and field team for the University of Miami as 12 members of the team qualified and will compete in the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
For a little recap of the indoor and outdoor season, Russell Robinson won a national championship from his performance in the triple jump (16.76m). He was the only Hurricane to produce a championship but the team tends to perform better in outdoor events compared to indoor.
In outdoor events, the ACC Outdoor Champion in the men’s javelin, Devoux Deysel, qualified for Nationals after a dominant performance in qualifiers. Alongside him was the ACC Outdoor Champion in the women’s javelin Deisiane Teixeira who also dominated and qualified for nationals. Each breaking record they set themselves for the U to advance. ACC Discus Champion Milton Ingraham II, ACC Indoor High Jump Champion and outdoor bronze medalist Kennedy Sauder, Senior sprinter Solomon Strader, and the women’s 4x400m team of Kennedy Brace, Makenzy Pierre-Webster, Alyssa Robinson, and Gabriella Grissom will each be participating as well in national championships in Eugene.
