First Alert: June 7, 2024: Edgar Campre Shines in NCAA Outdoor Championships
Miami track and field decathlon standout Edgar Campre was simply stellar throughout Thursday's portion of the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Campre couldn't have started the day any stronger as he clocked the fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles with 13.95 (PB). Additionally, he finished fifth in the discus with a 44.62-meter throw, was in a four-way tie for seventh in the pole vault with a 4.71-meter (15 feet, 5.5 inches) height and a 17th-place finish in the javelin with a 48.78-meter throw (160 feet).
Unfortunately, Campre couldn't end as strongly as he started, as the sophomore logged a 4:43.20 time in the 1,500-meter, which resulted in an 18th-place finish for the event. Nevertheless, this was a fantastic day as Campre achieved First Team All-American honors after earning a personal best 8042 points.
NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
- Senior Makenzy Pierre-Webster finished 18th in the women's 400-meter (prelims) with a time of 52.20 seconds.
- Junior Deisiane Teixeira finished eighth in the women's javelin with a 54.54-meter throw.
- Miami finishes in seventh place of their wave in the women's 4x400 relay with a 3:33.43 time.
