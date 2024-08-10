First Official Exhibition Game For Miami Soccer; First Alert: August 10, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The Miami Hurricanes soccer team did not start their season how they wanted with its first exhibition game being delayed due to weather. Still, the season can get underway with an exhibition against UCF on August 10.
This is a new era for the Hurricanes soccer program with nine new transfer players, eight freshmen, and a new head coach. This could be a new day and age for soccer in South Beach, especially with the new influence that Lionel Messi has brought since joining Inter Miami CF.
That could be a great selling point for many of the players to join the program as well as showing that there is more opportunity for players to come to the University of Miami.
