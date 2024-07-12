Former 5-Star Recruit Transfers to Miami Tennis; First Alert, July 12, 2024
Miami men’s tennis head coach Alex Santos announced the addition of Leonardo Dal Boni on Thursday.
Dal Boni transferred from Furman after his freshman year and logged a 7-4 overall singles record while competing in the top-three positions of the lineup.
The Sarasota, Fla. native was named the 2022 USTA Florida Player of the Year after going 90-30 in singles, 20-10 in doubles and earning the 2022 USTA Florida “Bobby Curtis” Championship title. He was a five-star recruit and ranked No. 52 in the 2023 class by Tennis Recruiting Network.
“I’ve chosen Miami because of the opportunities in the tennis program and being able to pursue finance in the Herbert Business School," Dal Boni said in a press release. “Staying in my home state is very important to me and Coach Alex and Paige have been so welcoming and supportive. I can’t wait to get started.”
“At Miami, we put a major emphasis and take a lot of pride in developing our student-athletes in all areas,” Santos said in the same press release. “Leo’s ambition to betterment himself as a person, student, and athlete fits right in. Leo’s work ethic and passion combined with the resources and our process will be a great combination.”
Did you notice?
- 271 student-athletes landed on the 2023-24 ACC Academic Honor Roll, a Miami school record. Here's the full list.
- Eight individuals from the Miami swimming program were selected to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for 2023-24: First Team selections were Emma Shuppert and Giulia Carvalho and Second Team selections were Adrianna Cera, Leah Treglia, Mary Kate Kelley, Sarah Sensenbrenner, Savannah Barr and Talia Bates.
- Stetson transfer guard Jalen Blackmon opens up about his early days in Miami and looks forward to next season.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
50 Days.