Future Miami First Round Pick Honor with Nation's Top Defensive Award

University of Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. has been named the 2025 recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive end, as announced by the Ted Hendricks Foundation on Wednesday.

Bain is the first Miami Hurricanes player to earn the award, which honors excellence at the defensive end position and is named after Hall of Famer and University of Miami alumnus Ted Hendricks.

Bain completed an incredible 2025-26 season in which he appeared in all 16 games, making 54 total tackles, including 30 solo stops, while adding 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also recorded one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups, helping the Hurricanes win a program record 13 games.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His strongest performance came on the sport’s biggest stage, as Bain posted a season-high eight tackles, five solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Indiana.

Over his three-year career at Miami, Bain played in 38 games with 36 starts, totaling 121 tackles, 67 solo tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks. He added four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and three pass breakups during his collegiate career.

Earlier this postseason, Bain was named the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and earned consensus First Team All-America honors. He was also a finalist for the Lott Impact Trophy following the 2025 season.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of former Miami standout Ted Hendricks, the only Hurricane to have his number retired and be inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hendricks was Miami’s first College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1986 and remains the program’s only three-time All-American (1966, 1967, 1968). He later enjoyed a distinguished NFL career, winning four Super Bowl championships and earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

