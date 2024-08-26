All Hurricanes

Game Week For The Miami Hurricanes; First Alert: August 25, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

An exciting ACC game kicked off the college football season and also kickstarted the ACC in conference play when Georgia Tech defeated Florida State 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland.

The victory shocked some, but it now opens opportunities for the other ACC teams to compete in the confrence with one of the betting favorites losing the first game of the season.

Now is the time for the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes to strike and show that this is not the the same team from Coral Gables that will fail at first sight. This is week one for the Canes and the most important game of the season is first in their long time rivals in the Florida Gators. A victory against the SEC team will only boost the resume of the Canes and having a key victory to start the season will only increase their chances at glory.

It is game week. Prepare accordingly because the Hurricanes are planing on taking it's fan base on the ride of its life as they try to return to the national spotlight.

Published
