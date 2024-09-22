Hurricanes Stay Undefeated, Dominate South Florida 50-15; First Alert: September 22, 2024
The Hurricanes picked up another win this weekend, improving to 4-0 on the season by defeating South Florida 50-15. Quarterback Cam Ward dazzled once again, throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns, as he continued strengthening his Heisman campaign.
Miami volleyball won against an in-state foe as well, taking down Florida International three sets to one. The Hurricanes, now sitting at 9-2 are set to enter conference play this week against 7-2 Florida State.
Today's Schedule
Hurricanes Women's Golf is set to compete in the Mary Fossum Invitational, hosted in Lansing, Michigan by Michigan State University.
Canes Results
Football: Miami 50, South Florida 15
Both Men's and Women's Tennis kicked the season off on Saturday, opening at the ITA All-American Championships.
Volleyball: Miami 3, Florida International 1
Did you miss?
Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle set a school record in Miami's win against South Florida when he broke a 91 yard touchdown near the end of the game. Lyle's run is now the longest rushing touchdown in school history, breaking a record that was originally set in 1955 by Jack Losch and only tied once in 2014 by Duke Johnson.