Kyshawn George Receives NBA Draft Green Room Invite; First Alert: June 15, 2024
Miami men's basketball guard Kyshawn George received an invite to the NBA Draft green room, per ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.
"The green room is a staging area in front of the NBA draft podium where players, families and agents await commissioner Adam Silver to call a player's name upon selection," Givony wrote.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder only needed one year at Miami to show that he was pro ready and rise in the NBA Draft boards. In 31 games and 16 starts this past season, the freshman averaged 7.6 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from downtown, three rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks in 23 minutes per game.
This high honor isn't given to every draft prospect, as only a couple dozen are invited.
Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Donovan Clingan, Reed Sheppard, Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, Dalton Knecht, Tidjane Salaun, Ron Holland, Cody Williams, Devin Carter and Ja'Kobe Walter received the first batch of 12 invites sent out Tuesday.
Rob Dillingham, Nikola Topic, Jared McCain, Johnny Furphy, Kyshawn George, Kyle Filipowski, Isaiah Collier, Yves Missi and Zach Edey were the second group of players invited. Edey, the two-time AP Player of the Year, Wooden Award Winner and Naismith Award winner, among many other accolades, reportedly declined to watch the draft with his teammates, coaches and family at Purdue instead.
Did you notice....
Over the course of six days, Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, defensive back Daryl Porter, Jr., running back Terrell Walden II and a few staffers partnered with the Courts for Kids charitable organization and built a basketball court from scratch in Cabezu, Dominican Republic.
“It was amazing, just seeing how hard [the community] worked with us,” Bissainthe said. “They were working with no shoes on, no shirts on. But they worked so hard, and they wanted that court so bad. They knew they were going to be playing on it all the time, so everybody in that community took part in it and they worked on it every day with us like their lives depended on it.”
