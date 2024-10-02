Less Than 30 Days From Hurricanes Basketball; First Alert: October 2, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
Oct. 30 can't come fast enough for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team as they look to have a great season.
This is almost a new team with transfers and highly touted freshmen joining the program. This will also be a time to impress other recruits with some of the best players in this next generation will be looking to play for the Hurricanes as they look to return to the Final Four and win a National Championship.
Women's basketball has also been the talk of the town as they return some start players as well as a legendary coach to bring the team into a new era of Women's basketball. Each team has a chance to make some noise in the ACC as well as the NCAA tournament if they get a bid.
Hurricanes Results:
- No athletic events took place on Tuesday, October 1.
Did you notice?
- Kyshawn George in gear for the Washinton Wizards as he prepares for his first NBA season.
- Freshman Simone Moll took home ACC Swimmer of the Week honors, while veteran diver Mia Vallée was tabbed as ACC Diver of the Week.
- The University of Miami soccer team and Head Coach Ken Masuhr have announced the addition of a home match this Sunday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. against Florida Atlantic.
We'll Leave You With This...
