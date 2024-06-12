Mario Cristobal Continues To Be A Top Recruiter; First Alert: June 12, 2024
After a successful weekend of recruiting for Mario Cristobal, he continues to try to impress young prospects with some midweek official visits.
The 12-13 record as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes might seem confusing for one of the best recruiters in the country, but Cristobal continues to have success with the talent that has already committed. Legends Camps was just a bonus to help commits see what all the program and university has to offer.
As of now, Cristobal has landed seven commits for the 2025 class with many other visits and top talents getting a chance to come over the next number of weeks. The season is getting closer so his focus will have to slightly alter, but as of now, 247sports has this class ranked 44th and with a few more splash signings, that number could enter back into the top ten.
