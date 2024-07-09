All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List: First Alert; July 8, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA - University of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced Monday.

The 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank Preseason Watch List:

Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Mario Cristobal, Miami

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Dave Doeren, NC State

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

James Franklin, Penn State

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Brian Kelly, LSU

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Lance Leipold, Kansas

Mike Norvell, Florida State

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

Lincoln Riley, USC

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Cristobal will be returning for his third season as the play caller of the Hurricanes, this time with more expectations than ever. He will be one of the many coaches to look out for during this season to see if he can be named as one of the greats.

Today's Schedule

No games scheduled.

Hurricane's Results

No results.

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

53 Days.

Did you notice?

  • Ariana Rodriguez qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the Dominican Republic Volleyball national team.

