Mario Cristobal Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List: First Alert; July 8, 2024
ATLANTA - University of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced Monday.
The 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank Preseason Watch List:
Jeff Brohm, Louisville
Mario Cristobal, Miami
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Dave Doeren, NC State
Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
James Franklin, Penn State
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Brian Kelly, LSU
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Lance Leipold, Kansas
Mike Norvell, Florida State
Brent Pry, Virginia Tech
Lincoln Riley, USC
Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Cristobal will be returning for his third season as the play caller of the Hurricanes, this time with more expectations than ever. He will be one of the many coaches to look out for during this season to see if he can be named as one of the greats.
