Miami Head Diving Coach Retires After 35 Years; First Alert: August 20, 2024
Randy Ableman announced his retirement Monday after 35 years as the University of Miami’s head diving coach, concluding one of the greatest coaching careers in NCAA and USA diving history.
Ableman arrived at UM in 1989 and coached 14 divers to 26 individual national championships, 160 All-America performances, was named CSCAA Diving Coach of the Year nine times, won ACC Men’s Diving Coach of the Year six times, and earned ACC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year four times.
Ableman has coached 17 Olympic divers and served on the Team USA coaching staff at five Summer Olympics – 1996 (Atlanta), 2000 (Sydney), 2004 (Athens), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).
Ableman also earned BIG EAST Conference’s Men’s Diving Coach of the Year recognition in 2000, 2002, and 2003, and Women’s Coach of the Year four consecutive times from 2000-2003. In 2002, Ableman was honored by U.S. Diving as he was awarded the Phil Boggs Award, presented annually to honor those who have achieved individual excellence in diving and have given back a part of themselves to ensure the sport’s continuation and success.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
Soccer: Miami tie Florida Atlantic 1-1
Did you notice?
- Three members of the University of Miami rowing team are slated to compete at the 2024 World Rowing Championships in St Catharines, Canada this week, marking a program record for the most participants at the event. The three Canes set to compete this week include returnee Naroa Zubimendi who will be competing in the U23 World Championships, and a pair of incoming freshmen Sara Caterisano and Candela Martinez Pernas. Caterisano will be taking part in the U19 World Championships, while Perinas has already begun competing at the U23 World Championships.
- University of Miami Athletics and Mr. Meat Master have announced a broad-based multi-year partnership making Mr. Meat Master an Official Sponsor of the University of Miami Athletics. Mr. Meat Master, a world-renowned provider of high-quality, sustainably produced beef, will now offer will showcase its premium, hormone, and antibiotic-free beef at University of Miami Athletics events, elevating the gameday experience for fans.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
11 days