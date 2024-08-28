Former Miami Hurricanes Make Final Rosters Of NFL Teams; First Alert: August 28, 2024

All Hurricanes

Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III (56) celebrates his sack in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports
Not to any surprise, there are several Hurricanes that have made the 53-man roster on NFL teams.

Kam Kinchens was a solidified lock after rave reviews from Sean McVay and the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Rams during his preseason showings.

Undrafted Canes also made it on some rosters with the surprise of Leonard Taylor III making it on the New York Jets roster after having an amazing preseason. The former Cane dealt with injury after injury while in Coral Gables but now has the chance to show the potential that he had with Miami.

Another player to note is offensive lineman Javon Cohen made the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster. The Browns last season practically played the whole season without their starters in the front so having the extra depth is always a plus.

Alexa Noel falls in sets in U.S Open debut

