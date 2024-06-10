Miami Named A Top 10 Offensive Line In The Country; First Alert: June 10, 2024
Coming into the season, the Miami Hurricanes Offensive line was a major talking point with the addition of quarterback transfer Cameron Ward. Pro Football Focus now ranks them as a top 10 offensive line in the country.
With the returning starters of Anez Cooper, Jalen Rivers, and Francis Mauigoa this team will have continuity that many around the nation will not see. The addition of Indiana transfer center Zach Carpenter also plays an interesting role in this equation as well.
The expectations for the Hurricanes continues to rise while the team continues to buy into the hype that it is for themselves. This is one of the best o-lines in the country and new additions are only bolstering what can be for this team. One of the many things that leads to championships for football is a dominant and impactful offensive line and with that, the hurricanes can be one of the best teams in the country.
