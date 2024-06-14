Miami Product Calais Campbell Signing with Dolphins; First Alert: June 14, 2024
Former Hurricanes standout defensive lineman Calais Campbell is reportedly returning home and signing with the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Campbell was a dominant force during his days as a Miami Hurricane. In 2006 and 2007 he combined for 17 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in 25 games. He landed a spot on the All-ACC First Team in 2006 as he led the entire conference in tackles for loss (21) and forced fumbles (3).
Campbell is entering his 17th season and will play for the fifth team of his career. He's made a tremendous impact as a leader on and off of the field (2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year) in each of his stops. He made the Pro Bowl twice with the Cardinals, the team that selected him with the 50th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, three times with the Jacksonville Jaguars and once with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.
Campbell signed with the Atlanta Falcons in March of 2023 and in his lone season there, the 37-year-old logged 56 tackles, including 10 for loss, 17 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks and recorded his third-career safety.
Campbell's best season was indisputably his first year with the Jaguars in 2017, as he set career-highs in sacks (14.5), quarterback hits (30) and forced fumbles (3), which all still stand today. He was named a First Team All-Pro and the runner-up for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Jaguars were 3-13 before signing Campbell and in his first year, he led them to a 10-6 record that concluded with a 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots loss in the AFC Championship.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice....
14 Miami Hurricanes were listed on Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Teams:
- Defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, kicker Andres Borregales, running back Damien Martinez, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and quarterback Cam Ward made the First Team.
- Defensive back Damari Brown, offensive lineman Anez Cooper, defensive back Mishael Powell and offensive lineman Jalen Rivers made the Second Team.
- Wide receiver Jacolby George and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa made the Third Team, while long snapper Mason Napper made the Fourth Team.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
78 Days
Follow us on:
X(Twitter): @CanesCentralSI
Facebook: CanesCentral on SI