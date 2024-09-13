Miami Soccer Falls To No. 2 Virginia; First Alert: September 13th, 2024
The University of Miami soccer team (3-3-1) conceded two goals in the final 13 minutes of the match, as they fell to No. 2 Virginia (8-0) Thursday evening 3-1.
Miami fell behind early, as Virginia found the back of the net early in the match in the eighth minute. Miami broke through in the 41st minute with a fantastic goal.
It was the second goal that the Cavaliers have allowed all season.
Back and forth each team won but in the end, two goals for Virgina led to the victory. While it was a hard loss for the Hurricanes, the signs of improvement could be seen. The defense. all be it allowing three goals, has started to gel together as well as the offensive attack.
The program is heading in the right direction even with a difficult loss against one of the best teams in the country.
Today's Schedule
Volleyball: No. 20 Miami vs. Ohio State | Watch, Live Stats
Hurricanes Results
Did you notice...?
- Former Miami Hurricanes right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters was called up from Triple-A Columbus by the Cleveland Guardians Thursday. The 23-year-old is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. With the promotion, Walters becomes the 68th Hurricane to make it to the big leagues.
- Two of South Florida’s deepest-rooted institutions – the University of Miami and City National Bank of Florida (CNB) – are teaming up to create a new partnership that will span the entire university ecosystem as CNB becomes the Official Bank of the University of Miami.