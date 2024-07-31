All Hurricanes

Miami Soccer Enters Camp For Upcoming Season; First Alert: July 30, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Soccer practicing as the season get started in the next few days
Miami Hurricanes Soccer practicing as the season get started in the next few days

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Football season is all the talk of the town but some might have let the Hurricanes soccer team slip under the radar as they prepare to start their season.

UM plays two exhibitions as the Canes go to FGCU on August 4 and UCF on August 10 while Miami officially starts the season against in-state opponent North Florida, hosting the Ospreys on August 15.

With the addition of nine new transfer students, the program is rebuilding to a promising future as they find themselves in a weird situation. They finished last season 3-10-4 and have not had a winning record since the 2016-17 season when they finished 12-8-1. With the number of new transfers, the Hurricanes are looking to build a program South Beach can be proud of.

Today's Schedule

Canes' In The Olympics

  • Men's Basketball: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia at 11:15 AM

Hurricane's Results

No results.

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

31 Days.

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

