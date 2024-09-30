Miami Soccer Is Getting Better, But Hard Loses Continue; First Alert: September 30, 2024
The University of Miami Soccer team (3-5-2) lost heartbreakingly on the road to California (10-1-2) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 3-2.
Freshman Giovana Canali has been special and had another sensational performance for the Hurricanes, recording nine shots, five of which were on frame, and scoring two goals to record her second multi-goal outing of the season.
The Canes did an exceptional job of marking the nation’s leading scorer, Karlie Lema, limiting her to just two shots and zero goals. Lema entered the match with 13 goals on the season.
Miami recorded seven shots, five of which were on frame, while Cal compiled 11 shots, five of which were on target.
The Canes will return home to face Virginia Tech this Thursday, Oct. 3 at Cobb Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.
Hurricanes Results:
- Soccer: Cal 3, Miami 2
Volleyball: No. 18 Florida State 3, No. 25 Miami 0
Did you notice?
- The No. 25 University of Miami volleyball team (9-4, 0-2 ACC) fell in three sets to the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles (10-2, 2-0 ACC) Sunday afternoon in the Knight Sports Complex.
508 – Total yards generated by the Miami offense in Friday’s win. It marked the fifth time this season the Hurricanes totaled more than 500 yards. The Hurricanes are now averaging 585.6 yards per game. That ranks second nationally among FBS programs.
56 – Yards on Andy Borregales’ field goal just before halftime. It marked the longest field goal of his Hurricanes career and the fourth longest in program history.
10 – Third-down conversions by the Hurricanes offense against Virginia Tech. Through its first five games, Miami has converted on 37 of 57 third-down opportunities. That 64.9 percent success rate is tops in the nation.
6 – Tackles for loss totaled by the Miami defense. That brings the unit’s season total to 40 on the season, which ranks sixth nationally.
4 – Touchdown passes for quarterback Cam Ward against the Hokies. He now has a nation-leading 18 scoring passes this season.