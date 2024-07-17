Miami Track and Field Earns Numerous USTFCCCA Academic Honors; First Alert: July 17, 2024
The University of Miami men’s and women’s track and field programs garnered numerous academic accolades Monday, following the announcement of the 2024 USTFCCCA Track & Field Academic Awards.
Senior Russell Robinson was named the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Scholar Athlete of the Year after maintaining a 3.871 cumulative grade point average. Robinson won the triple jump at the 2024 NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championship with a 16.76 meter showing.
both the men’s team and the women’s team earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team recognition after posting a 3.37 team GPA and 3.36 team GPA, respectively.
Eight men’s track and field student-athletes were named USTFCCCA men’s all-academic athletes for their performance on the track and in the classroom – Oskars Bambals, Edgar Campre, Jeremy Cody, Devoux Deysel, Milton Ingraham, Aaron Kim, Russell Robinson, and Ashton Torns.
Seven women’s track and field student-athletes earned USTFCCCA Women’s All-Academic Athlete honors – Gabriella Grissom, Erikka Hill, Calea Jackson, Daphnee Lavassas, Makenzy Pierre-Webster, Alyssa Robinson and Christina Warren.
To be named an NCAA Division I All-Academic Athlete, student-athletes must hold a minimum 3.25 cumulative GPA and have completed at least two semesters.
