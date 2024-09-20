Miami Volleyball Sweeps No. 25 Arkansas in Home Opener; First Alert: September 20, 2024
After the victory against then No. 1 Texas, the Miami Hurricanes Volleyball team too a step back and feel out of the rankings were they once sat at No. 20.
Now they find themselves again with the chance to return to the top 25 with the home opener sweep of No. 25 Arkansas.
The Hurricanes notched 43 kills on a .426 clip, 40 digs, nine blocks, and seven service aces to claim the victory. Sophomore Grace Lopez recorded an incredible match with 18 kills on a .615 average and five blocks.
The Hurricanes will remain home to host Texas Tech and FIU on September 20 and 21, respectively, for the 305 Challenge.
Hurricanes Results
Volleyball: Miami 3, No. 25 Arkansas 0
Soccer: Miami 3, SMU 3
- Giovana Canali recorded the first multi-goal game of her career, Crosby Nicholson scored for the second consecutive match, and the University of Miami soccer team (3-3-2) used an exceptional offensive performance to secure a 3-3 tie against SMU (6-3-1).
