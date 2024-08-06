Miami Women’s Tennis Hires Nanda Alves as Assistant Coach; First Alert: August 6, 2024

All Hurricanes

Justice Sandle

Nanda Alves taking her first picture at the Hurricanes tennis court fields
Nanda Alves taking her first picture at the Hurricanes tennis court fields / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami director of tennis and head women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Monday the hiring of Nanda Alves as women’s tennis assistant coach.

Before moving to Florida, Alves spent two seasons as the assistant coach at UC-Santa Barbara and helped lead the Gauchos to a 29-23 mark, including a 14-2 mark in the Big West. The Gauchos won the 2018 Big West regular season for the first time in school history.

She started her coaching career as a volunteer assistant in 2015 at Texas A&M. That season, the Aggies were ranked as high as No. 10 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The team finished 17-6 and notched a 4-4 mark against the top 10 opponents.

