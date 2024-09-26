Near Perfect Weekend Puts Hurricanes in a Great Spot Heading into ACC Play; First Alert: September 25th, 2024
Late September has been very strong across Miami athletics. This past weekend fully concluded the end of non conference play for the fall sports season, and it was nearly swept by the Canes.
In football, Miami continues its ascension up the AP rankings, checking in at a season high #7 this week after a 50-to-15 win of the University of South Florida Bulls.
Heisman frontrunner, quarterback Cam Ward has changed life offensively for Mario Cristobal's team. In recent years, games like this past weekend's would have been much tighter, but Ward is just too much to deal with.
The Canes were down 14-to-15 in the last three minutes of the first half, but a 76-yard strike from Ward flipped momentum and began what was a 36-0 scoring run to end the game.
Ward continues to rack up weekly accolades, and will look to make a statement to the conference in front of a national audience this Friday hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies.
How to watch: Virgina Tech Hokies @ Miami Hurricanes, September 27th, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
Hurricanes volleyball bounced back in a huge way this week, winning all three matches this past weekend in their home opener while only dropping one set.
The ladies set the tone last Thursday against the 25th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks with a straight sets victory, and that momentum carried them to a perfect weekend to set up the beginning of conference play.
The weekend lifted the team back into the top 25, checking back in at #25 in this week's AVCA rankings after being left out last week.
Last night, however, the Canes opened ACC play with their first of two games against the 18th-ranked Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, losing in a tight five-setter. The Canes held a two-sets-to-one advantage in the match, but a dominant fourth set from FSU flipped momentum, and it was too much for Miami.
The loss moves the ladies to a solid 9-3 record to start the season.
The Canes will finish their opening series against the Noles on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST, this time at home in Coral Gables.
How to Watch: Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes; Saturday, September 28th, 5:00 p.m. EST; ACC Network Extra
Miami soccer saved a tie in the 73rd minute last week against the SMU Mustangs to avoid an 0-2 start to their conference play. Freshman Giovana Canali continued her strong start to the season, scoring two of the three Cane goals for the match.
The ladies will be in Paolo Alto, California tonight for their first road ACC match against the Stanford Cardinal. Hard to believe there will be Atlantic Coastal Conference sports played on the Pacific cost, but that's the reality of college sports in 2024.
The team left Tuesday morning to compensate for the time change and look to pick up their first conference win of the season. It will be a late kickoff time because of this, so set those alarms!