No. 20 Miami Volleyball Finish The Weekend With A Win; First Alert: September 16, 2024
It's been a difficult weekend for the The No. 20 University of Miami volleyball team (6-2) but they swept the Buffalo Bulls (3-7), 3-0, Sunday afternoon in the Covelli Center.
After defeating Texas on the road in a major upset, the Hurricanes had a hard time continuing the momentum of the win with two bad loses but they bounce back against the Bulls.
The Hurricanes notched 46 kills on a .354 clip, 45 digs, nine blocks, and seven service aces to claim the victory. Sophomore Grace Lopez and junior Flormarie Heredia Colon shared the spotlight in kills, with Lopez earning 14 and Heredia Colon tallying 13.
