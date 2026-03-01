Series Finale Between Miami and Florida Cancelled, Takeaways from the Weekend

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes series against the Florida Gators has been cancelled, thanks to a swimming pool starting to form on the field, thanks to a weather delay.

It was a mutual agreement between the two head coaches, and no makeup game will come from it.

This was a game the Hurricanes needed to see if they had a puncher's chance against some of the top teams in the country. Moreover, it was a taste of what is to come in conference play when the Canes have the chance to rebound.

The Canes had a rough weekend with blown opportunities and difficult calls, which cost them a game. However, there was some good to come out of the weekend that couldn't be completed.

Good: Starting Pitching

Miami starting pitcher AJ Ciscar follows through on the mound. | Miami baseball Twitter/X | @CanesBaseball

The Hurricanes saw two outstanding starts from Friday and Saturday starters, AJ Ciscar and Rob Evans. Both had one bad inning, but with multiple strikeouts and season highs in both pitches. Both showed great potential for the team's future.

Evans was dominant outside of one inning, throwing 12 Ks and shutting down most of the team's offense. Ciscar proved that he can be a consistent seven-inning arm and a strikeout artist as well.

Bad: Batting

Miami Hurricanes right fielder, Derek Williams smashing a homerun against Lehigh. | Miami Athletics

One of the most electric offenses in the country was halted by great pitching on the other side. Star batter Daniel Cuvet struggled at the plate, as the rest of the team, outside of two players.

Derek Williams and Brylan West were solid all weekend, showing that the middle of the lineup is great for the Canes if they have some help from the top.

Ugly: Bullpen

Miami Hurricanes Baseball celebrating the Walk off homerun against UCF. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

One thing that has been a consistent miss so far during the J.D. Arteaga era for the Canes has been a lack of talent in the bullpen. Some games, they can't get out of innings, which was highlighted in the first game.

The Canes still have a few arms that have been injured and will be perfect additions once they get back on the field, but there is still so much that is being left on the table for a team that believes they are a championship contender.

The Hurricanes (10-2) will take on Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET at Mark Light Field.

