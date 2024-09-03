Returning To The National Spotlight; First Alert: September 3, 2024
Returning to the national spotlight was bound to happen for the Miami Hurricanes as they dominated the Florida Gators, and now sit atop the ACC. They are the best team in Florida and are still the talk of the town.
That goes to show what a good quarterback for a historic program can bring. Cam Ward is all that and more as he is leading the Heisman betting odds on books in Vegas. Now it is too early to tell how far the Canes will go, but there will still be time for the team to show that they are serious playoff contenders and should be mentioned in the national championship talks now rather than later.
It is the ACC and the performances put up by some teams will question the legitimacy of the conference but no one can question Cam Ward and the talent that is on the Miami Hurricanes.