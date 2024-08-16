Rocky Start To The Season For Miami Hurricanes Soccer; First Alert: August 16, 2024
The University of Miami soccer team dropped its season opener 1-0 to North Florida Thursday night at Cobb Stadium.
It was the first loss of the season for the Hurricanes and the first win in program history against the Hurricanes for North Florida.
It was a competitive back and forth game, but it can down the the goal scored by UNF’s Allison Souers scored in the 27th minute of the first half.
The Canes did look good for the first time back and after the weather delay, there was a bit of rust to get off but the second half saw flashes of the potential that could be witnessed during the season. There were many shots attempts on goal but great defending by the Ospreays stopped the Canes from putting points on the board. Miami tallied 10 shots, six of which were on goal.
It is only one game and with a new head coach and staff, some things will take some time because of the speed of the game.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
Soccer: North Florida defeated Miami 1-0
Did you notice?
- University of Miami head baseball coach J.D. Arteaga announced Thursday the hiring of Nick Soto as the program’s new strength and conditioning coach. A highly-touted personal trainer, Soto comes to The U after spending the past 15 years as the director of performance at Elite U and Gorilla Baseball. The Miami native has worked with some of the premier players in MLB, including Manny Machado, Jean Segura, Yuli Gurriel, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Zach Neto, and MJ Melendez, as well as UM alums Yonder Alonso and Romy Gonzalez.