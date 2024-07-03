Sara Byrne and Olivia Grønborg named To All-American Scholar Team; First Alert: July, 3, 2024
University of Miami golfers Sara Byrne and Olivia Grønborg have been named to the 2023-24 WGCA All-American Scholar Team, as announced by the organization Monday.
Byrne is now a three-time WGCA All-American Scholar earning the honor in 2021 and 2022. The Douglas, Cork, Ireland native graduated in May with a degree in accounting and a minor in finance. She finished with a 3.8 GPA in the spring of 2024, earning a place on the Provost’s Honor Roll (3.75+ GPA).
In her first year as a Hurricane, Grønborg recorded a 3.63 GPA, including a 4.0 mark in the spring semester to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll. Grønborg is pursuing a degree in sociology.
